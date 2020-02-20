Crews work to repair major Moultrie water line break

By: WALB News Team

February 20, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — City crews are working to repair a major water line break in Moultrie, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The water line break happened near a Waffle House on Veterans Parkway, which may cause water service disruption to businesses in the area, officials said.

Colquitt County High School dismissed classes at 10:30 a.m. because of the water line break, but classes should resume on Friday, the district said.

