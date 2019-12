By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they're working to remove a fallen tree and power lines near Colonial Drive and Thomasville Road.

Right now, all northbound lanes on Thomasville Road between 7th and 9th Avenue are closed. Northbound lanes on North Gadsden Street to 7th Avenue will also be closed for several hours. TPD is urging motorists to find alternate routes until the roads have been cleared.