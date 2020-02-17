Crime victims arrive at Capitol for week of advocacy

By: Capitol News Service

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — 400 victims of crime from across the state arrived in Tallahassee Monday ahead of a planned week of advocacy at the state Capitol.

This is the third year in a row victims have organized in hopes of expanding victims rights and lobbying for criminal justice reform.

Aswad Thomas with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice said last year the group achieved some success.

“We were able to extend the time limit for victims of crime to file for the state's victims' compensation program from one year to three years," said Thomas. "We also extended the time limit that's needed for victims to file a police report in order to be eligible for the program from 72 hours to five days."

A rally is scheduled for Wednesday, where victims say they will unveil their 2020 legislative goals.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.