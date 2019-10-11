Cross country event to bring $1 million in tourism to Leon County

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Thousands of young athletes are coming to Leon County for the Florida State University Cross-Country Invitational and Pre-State meet.

This year is on track to be larger than last year, as the largest college meet ever hosted at Apalachee Regional Park.

The event will kick off the cross-country season, with four total events and thousands of athletes coming to our area this fall.

"This event this weekend will have an economic impact of over a million dollars. In addition, to bringing in the more than 7,000 people from all over the state, it will bring a few from out of the state as well," said Kerri Post, the Director of Leon County Tourism/Visit Tallahassee.

Post said Apalachee Regional Park is a premiere course, not only in Florida, but around the country.

"It's like Augusta's golf course, or Omaha's baseball diamond," said Post.

The event will strengthen sports tourism in Leon County and Tallahassee.

College, high school and middle school students will compete beginning Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. The public is encouraged to come out to the event and cheer on the runners.