Crowd gathers for a vigil a year after fatal Hot Yoga shooting

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 2, 2019

Tallahassee, Fl (WCTV) -- One year following the tragic shooting at the 'Hot Yoga' studio in the Betton Place Plaza, a short memorial service took place honoring the lives of Maura Binkley and Dr. Nancy Van Vessem.

The 'Hot Yoga' studio was closed for "a collective day of silence," as the service took place in the plaza parking lot. The memorial service featured a few words from property owner Ed Murray, Mayor John Dailey and Betton Place spokesperson Ron Sachs.

Each speaker gave their condolences and credited the community for its strength throughout the year.

Look for more tonight on WCTV Eyewtiness News.