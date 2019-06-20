Crowd of FSU fans greet baseball team returning from Omaha

By: Lanetra Bennett

June 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State baseball team returned to Tallahassee after 4:00 Thursday afternoon after its run in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The team left the airport and headed straight to Dick Howser Stadium.

There, a line of cheering fans greeted them as their charter buses pulled up.

FSU President John Thrasher was standing outside of the bus doors greeting the baseball players.

The fans cheered and called out the players names as they walked by.

Many said they wanted to make sure to show their support to the team and to Head Coach Mike Martin who is retiring.

FSU fan Johnnie Mac said he attended every game leading to and including the series.

He's one of many who said the team's return was emotional.

"It was Mike Martin's last run. I had to be there to see it all. I started in Athens. We know we won that. Went to Baton Rouge. We weren't really expecting to get out of there. Went to Omaha. You just had to be there to see the whole thing." Mac said.

Coach Martin signed autographs, shook hands, and took pictures with fans. He said he was a wonderful feeling to be supported by the fans.

