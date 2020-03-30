Crowds by the water cause a stir in St. Marks

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) – Crowds by the water is the trend that residents of St. Marks have been witnessing. They believe that those who reside in Wakulla County are following their stay-at-home orders, but with no school or work, many are just wanting to enjoy the outdoors.

Residents share that the crowding of people can been seen more prevalent during the weekend as opposed to Monday morning. But as one sits at the picnic benches near the river, you can see the steady stream of boats going up and down the river. But the boats are not the party boats seen on Saturday, but individuals who are using the water as therapy.

Video from this past weekend shows boats tied up, with what looks to be around 10 to 15 college aged kids dancing on their vessels.

Mackenzie Kleinpeter is from Wakulla and says she has seen it firsthand, "There are a ton of people out and about on the boats. We have been out every weekend and it has been crazy."

Kleinpeter attributes the surge to being partly due to the time of year, which is usually spring break and warmer temperatures. But she says because most everyone is staying home, many have additional free time, and are spending it by the river.

"It is mainly local people because nobody is working and everyone already has a boat so everyone is just out," she said.

Bob Schroeder was out fishing on the river Monday. He says he usually steers clear of the river on weekends, but even on a weekday he has noticed more people, "With school being out and everything it gives them extended vacation it is just like summer."

While the surge in customers can be a burden for some, it is a warm welcome for the Riverside Cafe. Their food is still being served, after executive orders called for the closures of all dining spaces.

Stan West, the owner, states that they have been making small profits mainly by takeout orders that come from those who have hungry bellies out on the water.

West says he understands why people are turning to the salt water, "They got to be able to do something. Sitting at the parks where they can sit away from each other, watch the water go by. I mean there is nothing more relaxing then trying to watch water."

Kleinpeter agrees, "I personally the only reason we are out here is because we were going stir crazy just sitting at home, I feel like the water is probably the best alternative."

He furthers that the businesses off Riverside Drive have done their part. They have separated community benches, and employees are doing everything they can to continue practicing safety precautions, while also still trying to make a living.

Other residents share that the boat ramps have been packed with cars and trailers, and that there is an increase in activity, but the question that needs to be asked; are those revving their engines following the governor's executive order that states that boats cannot hold more than 10 people and must be 50 feet apart?

Kleinpeter states it plainly, "No no. It 100% is not being controlled that well."

Schroeder, says, "No, I don't think that that's being taken into consideration."

They share the issue they believe is not the families of the locals, but the younger generation. They hope that those who enjoy the river continue to take the necessary precautions.

West tells me that while business is slow, and he is relying on boaters, he is more concerned for his employees who are working hard to still provide for the community. All agree that those on the water have the same idea in mind, and that is to spend time in nature rather than indoors.