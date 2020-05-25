Crowds flood beaches for Memorial Day weekend

Emma Wheeler| WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2020

SAINT GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crowds flocked to Franklin County packing beaches at Saint George Island.

Beaches fully opened in Franklin County just a couple of weeks ago. Hundreds of people came to the island to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Miguel Contreras was one of many beachgoers who brought his family to the beach, taking a much needed break from quarantine.

"It feels really really amazing, and people have been really respectful. They haven't been on top of each other," Contreras said. "Work from home, teach them, babysit, it's been tough. But you know what, I wouldn't give it up. The time that I got to spend with them was really great."

Franklin County law enforcement are still watching out for large groups and making sure people are social distancing.

Scotty Bass traveled down to the island from South Georgia. He says he feels safe and ready to be out after weeks of staying home.

"Stayed in the house for about nine weeks, ten weeks, wore the mask and gloves and sanitized and all that," Bass said. "It just seems like things have loosened up, seems like people are having a great time. They're not as scared is what it seems like. I do notice the social distancing without anyone having to say anything, so that's a good thing."

Franklin County Sheriff's officials say drinks are allowed on beaches, but deputies will be our patrolling for DUIs. They say no warning will be given to impaired drivers.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.>/i>