Cruise ship captain criticizes government's coronavirus response

By: WCTV Eyewitness News, Associated Press

March 10, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (WCTV/AP) — The captain of the coronavirus stricken cruise ship docked in California is sharing with passengers his frustration with the government's handling of the situation.

In his message broadcast to passengers in their rooms Tuesday morning, the captain apologized for the lack of information over the past few days.

“We have not been receiving timely or accurate information from the government agencies who have developed and are managing the disembarkation plan, making it virtually impossible for me to prepare you and guide you on their processes,” the captain told passengers.

WCTV obtained a recording of the captain's message from a passenger on the ship.

The captain said 407 people disembarked from the ship Monday. More are leaving the ship Tuesday.

That should include all remaining California residents, as well as residents of the UK who will be traveling on a UK charter flight, the captain said.

But he expressed skepticism that things will go according to plan, saying information about a plan, procedures and protocol for disembarkation are being changed without notice.

“Our shoreside teams have repeatedly asked for information on my behalf, but as you can see, we have been unsuccessful in getting anyone with knowledge or authority to provide accurate information in a timely manner,” the captain told passengers.

The Grand Princess, with some 2,500 passengers and crew aboard, was forced to idle off the coast for five days, after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

For days, passengers have been asked to remain in their cabins. Among them are Mark and Beth Pace of Tallahassee, who are not expecting to get off the ship Tuesday.

“We have still not heard about plans for us,” Mark told WCTV Tuesday via Facebook. “We have not received luggage tags or told where we will be going. As you can imagine, we are getting more and more frustrated."

On Sunday, before the ship docked, Dr. John Redd of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had urged passengers to remain in their rooms.

"We're making every effort to get them off the ship as safely and quickly as possible," Dr. Redd said.

He called the elaborate but quickly planned disembarkation process a "really unprecedented and difficult operation."

U.S. passengers will be flown or bused from the port -- chosen for its proximity to an airport and a military base -- to bases in California, Texas and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine. The ship carried people from 54 countries, and foreigners were to be whisked home.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers are unloaded, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said.

Cruise ships have come under scrutiny by those who view them as potential germ factories because they pack thousands of people in close quarters. Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure.

A third vessel, the Caribbean Princess, was supposed to dock in Grand Cayman on Monday, but the cruise line said it will keep its thousands of passengers and crews from disembarking until crew members are tested for COVID-19.

WCTV has reached out to Princess Cruises for comment. We have yet to hear back.

