Cruise ship passengers heading to Georgia for coronavirus testing

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WCTV) - Governor Brian Kemp has announced that 34 residents of Georgia along with other Americans will be transported from California to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia.

The people being transferred are those who are on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of California. Once in Georgia, all passengers will be tested for coronavirus and quarantined.

Governor Kemp says, "I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested. In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant."

The passengers are expected to arrive on Monday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 10th.

