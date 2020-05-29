Crump releases statement after arrest of officer connected to Floyd death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee-based attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, has released a statement following the arrest of Derek Chavuin, one of the officers involved in the arrest of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crump tweeted the statement out Friday afternoon.

Chavuin, the officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder.

 