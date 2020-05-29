Crump releases statement after arrest of officer connected to Floyd death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee-based attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, has released a statement following the arrest of Derek Chavuin, one of the officers involved in the arrest of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crump tweeted the statement out Friday afternoon.

FAMILY STATEMENT: The family of #GeorgeFloyd and I released the following statement in response to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the officer videoed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. #JusticeForFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/BkSFRlYB6j — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 29, 2020

Chavuin, the officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder.