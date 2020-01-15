Cure on Wheels completes drive to capitol, raises $35,000 for cancer research

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, about 40 bicyclists rolled out in the home stretch in their mission to fight back against cancer.

The money raised by the group Cure on Wheels is helping to raise research at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

"It's important because, I'm the perfect example where I had a 15% chance of survival. If it hadn't been for the research that occurs at places like Moffitt Cancer Center, I wouldn't be alive here today," said Joshua Rivera, Cure on Wheels' Vice President.

Exactly a year ago, Tallahassee native Scott Sweinhart started chemotherapy at the center. That's where the now-cancer survivor learned about the Capital Ride.

Sweinhart says he concentrated on the patch his son wore when deployed overseas that got him through the 320-mile ride.

"I mounted it on my bike," Sweinhart said. "I thought, you know, when the hills get steep and the mental part comes in, I look down at the flag and I'm like, you know what? If he's deployed overseas and he can go over there for a full year, the old man can ride a bicycle for a few days."

Three days, to be exact.

The group, made up of cancer survivors and supporters of those going through the disease, proudly made it to the capitol around noon on Wednesday.

Over the 10 years of Cure on Wheels has been doing the ride, the organization has raised $1.1 million. Once at the capitol, the organization also presented a check to the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The group raised more than $35,000 for prostate cancer research.

They also spent time with lawmakers lobbying for additional funding.