Cursive classes gain popularity in South Georgia

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new class offered at the Cairo public library is gaining popularity, and all you'll need is pencil and paper.

It's a passion for penmanship and what some consider a lost art.

Local adults and kids in Cairo are now discovering a love for cursive handwriting.

Retired educator Lois Duncan is teaching the class and showing students the easy glide of pencil to paper.

For the last several weeks, she's been excited to watch her community's interest grow.

"We've had from third graders to two grandmothers. They were very eager to learn," said Duncan.

She says the skill of cursive handwriting was once part of public schools' curriculum and now a mere pastime.

However, every week Duncan returns to a pleasant surprise. She says her class size grows with students, big and small, taking pride in the cross and sway of each letter.

The cursive lessons are free of charge and scheduled for every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Roddenbery Memorial Library.