DB A.J. Lytton removed from FSU’s team

February 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State junior defensive back A.J. Lytton is no longer considered a member of the Seminoles roster.

“He has been removed from the team,” a FSU representative confirmed to Noles247.com on Wednesday.

He was officially removed from the roster on Tuesday.

What is next for Lytton is unknown at this time.

Lytton appeared in 22 games with one start over the past two seasons.

This past season he appeared in 12 games, making a start against Alabama State. He recorded 14 tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, and had a forced fumble.

As a freshman in 2018 he appeared in 10 games. He had 14 tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, an interception and two pass breakups. His interception came against Clemson. His debut came against Samford.

