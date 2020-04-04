DCF working to confirm staff member at Chattahoochee's Florida State Hospital tested positive for COVID-19

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Officials are working to confirm that a staff member at the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Children and Families, which runs the facility, released a statement Saturday night. The agency "recently received notification, and is working to confirm" the case.

DCF said it's "working closely with DOH to continue implementing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID19."

This comes after Chattahoochee residents expressed concern over a proposal that would allow the hospital to house patients from South Florida.

The agency placed a temporary hold on admissions for mental health treatment through April 30. They're working to establish quarantine areas for when admissions resume. Entry points have been reduced to one at every DCF facility.