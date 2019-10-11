DEP announces $166 million for electric school buses

By: Jake Stofan | Capital News Service

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — Bussing for many Florida students will soon be going green thanks to money from the Volkswagen emissions settlement.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced $166 million will be made available to help schools transition from diesel to electric school buses.

Environmentalists like Aliki Moncrief are applauding the move.

“Making sure that our kids have buses that aren't spewing toxic chemicals right into their air space, making sure that our kids and our schools are kind of at the leading edge of a clean energy economy with electric buses I think is a really wise choice,” said Moncrief.

Exactly how the funds will be divvied up has not been decided yet.

DEP could cover 100 percent of the cost of new electric buses, or possibly cover a part of the cost to stretch the funds further.

