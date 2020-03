JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Department of Corrections has arrested three guards at Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper.

Ethan Burkett, William Shackelford and Coty Wiltgen were taken into custody Thursday on charges of battery and making a false statement.

WCTV has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections for more information on the arrests. We have yet to hear back.

Hamilton Correctional houses nearly 1200 inmates.

The three suspects are now free on $10,000 bond each.