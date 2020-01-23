DPH: Five confirmed flu-related deaths in South Ga.

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

January 23, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed five flu-related deaths between the South Health District and the Southwest Health District, which covers 24 South Georgia counties.

Thirty-one flu-related deaths have been confirmed throughout Georgia for the 2019-2020 season as of Jan. 11.

DPH said flu activity is high throughout Georgia and is expected to continue at elevated levels for several more weeks.

Most people who get the flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks, according to Kenneth Lowery, an epidemiologist with the South District. However, some people are more likely to get flu complications such as adults ages 65 and older, young children and those with chronic illnesses.

Symptoms vary from person to person and can include cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever. One of the most pronounced flu symptoms is an overall feeling of achiness and discomfort that comes on quickly.

Those with flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention as quickly as possible since antivirals must be started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Some ways DPH experts say you can protect yourself from the flu is by:

Frequent and thorough hand washing.



Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if there is no access to soap and water.



Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to help prevent the spread of the flu.



Use a tissue or cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow or arm.



Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.

