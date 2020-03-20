DPH: Two new coronavirus cases in South Georgia

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in South Georgia.

On Friday, the South Health District confirmed two more individuals in the region have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say one of the individuals is a Tift County resident and are currently hospitalized. The source of their exposure is unknown.

The other individual is a Turner County resident. Health officials say they are isolated at home, and they know the source of exposure.

There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the 10 counties in the South Health District.

Overall, the state has 420 coronavirus cases and the death toll is at 13, according to the DPH's 12 p.m. Friday update.

