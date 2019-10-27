DUI suspect arrested south of Marianna

WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriffs Office says that Anthony Keith has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The DUI warrant came out of Madison County and the suspended license warrant came out of Bay County.

JCSO says they learned Keith had been living on Norton Still Road, just south of Marianna, and that he had active warrants. Upon arrival - and confirmation that Keth was inside the home - Law Enforcement says he jumped out of a window and tried fleeing the scene, but was soon arrested after.

Keith is now being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. JCSO would like to thank FHP and other concerned citizens for their help in locating and apprehending the suspect.