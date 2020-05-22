Dad killed during video chat in N.Y.; son arrested

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (WABC/CNN) - Police are investigating a killing that played out over a Zoom chat Thursday in New York.

Police are investigating a killing that happened during a Zoom chat Thursday in New York. (Source: WABC/CNN)

Dwight Powers, 72, was participating in a video chat with about 20 others when he was fatally stabbed.

Suffolk County police say people on the video chat became concerned after they noticed the man fall, and several of them called 911.

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, is in custody, accused of killing his father.

It's not clear if anyone saw it happen. One witness, who was not identified, calls what they saw bizarre.

"It looked like bed sheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked, as well as bald, and he had a tattoo on his left arm," the witness said. "And then he placed the bed sheets on the floor as if he was covering something up. He discovered that people were seeing him through the camera, so he covered up the camera."

When police responded to the scene, they say the victim's son answered the door, slammed it on them then jumped out of the window and fled.

He was caught about a mile away and is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.