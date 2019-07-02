Dan Markel's ex-wife now answering questions in hotly contested deposition

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wendi Adelson is scheduled to answer questions at a deposition Tuesday morning in Miami.

Adelson is the ex-wife of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed as he pulled into his driveway in July 2014 in what prosecutors contend was a murder for hire plot motivated by a custody battle over the couple's two children.

Neither Adelson, nor any of her family members, have been charged in the case. Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are slated to stand trial for Markel's murder in September.

Adelson's attorneys had tried to block defense attorneys from questioning her in advance of the upcoming trial, saying she planned to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights, but an appeals court ruling paved the way for this deposition.

According to court records, Adelson's deposition was slated to start

at 9 a.m.

We are reaching out to her attorneys and the defense attorneys who requested the deposition for comment.

Court records also show key witnesses in the Markel case will be making their way to Tallahassee the week of July 15th to give depositions in the case.

Among those scheduled to be deposed: Dan Markel’s parents, several of the couple's close friends, ex-wife Wendi Adelson’s boyfriend at the time, a host of police and forensic investigators, and a jail inmate recently added to the state’s witness list.

