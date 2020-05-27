'It's a blessing': Daniels shares vision for Lincoln program

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- New Lincoln High School head football coach B.J. Daniels did not have time to rest over the Memorial Day Weekend.

He was gearing up for, what he hopes, is his first season as a head coach of the Trojans.

On Wednesday, Daniels walked into his new office, as he returns to lead his Alma mater.

"It's a blessing," Daniels said. "It's really cool that I have the opportunity to be back here at Lincoln High School. This is the school where i grew up from a boy to a man."

Daniels said he is done playing professionally and enjoyed an amazing career.

"Going to three Super Bowls, being a starting quarterback professionally as well before. Right now, I feel like it's time for me to take that next step," he explained.

He will need all of his focus on a team that many believe is ready to win, now, and not is in rebuild mode.

"A lot of those same kids return and I'm excited to work with," Daniels said of his roster, which went 8-4 in 2019 before falling in the second round of the FHSAA playoffs. "The word 'rebuild' is definitely not in my vocabulary."

Daniels said his vision for the program is to be successful in everything.

"Be successful in the classroom, to be successful in their communities and be successful in the football field," he said. "I wouldn't expect anything less."

Daniels will be a hands-on coach, going through drills with the kids.

"I'm going to challenge you," Daniels said. "I'm going to get on the field and run sprints with you. I think that's a great tool that i have to still be in shape and be young enough to set examples and more than just verbally."

For the past two seasons, before accepting the head coaching position at Lincoln, Daniels juggled coaching quarterbacks at Leon High School in the fall and playing quarterback professionally in the AAF and XFL in the spring, with the Salt Lake Stallions and the Seattle Dragons, respectively.