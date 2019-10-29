Darren Peterson's family search the shores for their loved ones body

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WCTV) – Darren Peterson was lost at sea for nine days when the boat he and two others, Wallace and Beaumon Rogers were on, capsized.

It happened just south of Alligator Point.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and the Coast Guard found the boat last Sunday, and stated that it had a mechanical failure.

Since Monday, FWC, the volunteer fire department and residents of Alligator Point continue to help in the search to recover Peterson's body.

David, Darren Peterson's brother, and his nephew, Scott, have spent the past two days walking up and down the shores of Alligator Point.

David says Darren was a survivalist, preaching about safety and practicing it in his everyday life.

The avid dirt bike instructor with lite Motorcycle Tours was tough, smart and resourceful. His brother expresses that he would have done everything and anything possible to stay alive.

And that perseverance he displayed is what is helping to fuel this search for his family. David and his family hoped to find Darren washed ashore, or isolated in a swampy area. David says that when he and his son arrived to Alligator Point and saw the countless houses and lights, he became a tad bit discouraged. But it did not stop him for continuing to set out and what he was determined to do-find his brothers body.

On Monday, David and Scott were accompanied by five other family members from Colorado, as well as FWC and the volunteer fire department. The pair along with occasional assistance have been following similar routes to what FWC and the Coast Guard were conducting during last weeks searches.

A Captain from the area, who has experience of over 20 years preferred to not identify himself, but shares that he is deeply saddened, "I wish we could have done more I wish we could have found him."

He furthers, "You just think about the people who lost their loved ones out there. It's hard to explain it's just sad. I hate hearing it."

The Captain and others from the area felt connected with this family after watching this search over the past nine days, "I don't know what to say. I wouldn't give up either until I seen him. You know you never give it up until you see the person or the body, you always have that one little percent of hope that he's out there or somewhere."

David and his son will keep searching the shores until Saturday. FWC will also be on foot patrol. The next step will be removing the boat from the water, as it has been postponed due to difficulty and weather.

David wants to say a big thank you to all of the residents of Alligator Point that have been watching from their porches or through their binoculars, walking the shores, or helping to search by boat. He is deeply touched by the kindness the community has bestowed on their family.

He also wants to thank FWC and the volunteer fire department for their help in answering questions and helping in the search.