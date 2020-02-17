Darryl Steele remembered with tribute concert benefiting his family

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 16, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Eastside Unity Church hosted a benefit concert to remember Darryl Steele and help raise money for his family. Darryl, son of civil rights activist C.K. Steele, was a musical icon in Tallahassee and was known for his guitar playing and music ministry.

Steele died after a bout with pneumonia on December 22, 2019. His death took his family by storm. To help them cope, Unity Church decided to have a concert to celebrate Steele's life.

The church's very own 13th Power Band played some of his original works and even a recording of him singing one of his songs. People in the crowd said sound of his voice made them emotional and even gave them chills.

Churchgoers says he had been a part of their community since its inception in 1994. Reverend Jean DeBarbieris said that she was so proud to have been a part of his life and the church will always love him.

"You can just see who Darryl is by the people who are here and the tears they have cried," said Reverend DeBarbieris. "He will not be replaced."

The fundraiser brought in close to $4,000. The church said it would match each dollar raised Sunday to help support the Steele family in their time of need.

Before everyone left, they were handed a heart with the word "love" on it. They were told to take love with them everywhere they went, because that's what Darryl would've wanted.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

