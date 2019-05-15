Dash camera video shows dramatic chase in Woodville

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Newly-released dash camera video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a vehicle pursuit through Woodville that ended with the arrest of a suspect wanted on child abuse charges.

The dramatic video shows Leon County deputies and FHP troopers chasing a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Clayton Pafford.

Pafford was wanted for the abuse of his girlfriend's 2-year-old child, who was sent to the hospital with severe injuries.

The chase, which happened May 7, began after authorities spotted Pafford's vehicle driving on Back Forrest Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. LCSO says Pafford refused to pull over, fleeing onto Old Woodville Highway.

Stop sticks were laid out in an attempt to stop Pafford, but he swerved out of the way near the direction of a deputy, authorities say. FHP troopers then took the lead in the pursuit and used a PIT maneuver to stop Pafford's vehicle.

Pafford was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest with violence, injuring a police dog, false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The mother of the toddler, 26-year-old Heather Reid, was also charged with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm.