Date changed for FAMU game against UCF

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M's football game with UCF originally scheduled for October 10 has been moved to a new date of November 7.

"This was a very unique opportunity for us to move our originally schedule date," FAMU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kortne Gosha said. "We were able to agree on the date change as both teams will be in the thick of conference play. In addition, this will allow our fan base to see the Rattlers twice in a three-week span in Orlando as the Florida Blue Florida Classic will be played just two weeks later."

In FAMU's original schedule, November 7 served as the Rattlers' bye week. Now the bye will fall on the originally scheduled date for the matchup with the Knights, October 10.

FAMU says kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.