Date set for Florida State, Florida basketball game

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- According to the Florida Gators' official website, this season's matchup between the Gators and Florida State Seminoles is set for Sunday, November 10 and should slot as both team's second game of the season.

As @CurtMWeiler noted moments ago, it looks like we have a date for the FSU/UF matchup in Gainesville this year. pic.twitter.com/M7aWj6JlJB — Fletcher Keel (@FletcherWCTV) July 10, 2019

A time for the game has yet to be determined.

Florida State will open their season on November 6 at Pittsburgh, marking consecutive road games to open their 2019/20 slate.

Barring a game between Pitt and UF for Florida State, this will mark the first time since the 2008/09 season that the Noles have opened with consecutive road games.

That season, FSU opened at Jacksonville (59-57 win) and La Salle (65-61 win) before playing their first home game against Stetson.

The Noles are 26-43 all time against the Gators on the hardwood, including a 9-20 mark in Gainesville, but have won five in a row, dating back to 2014, and two straight in the Swamp.

FSU has yet to announce their full non-conference schedule.

