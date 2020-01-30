Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders

A U.S. House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use their services.

In separate letters Thursday to the companies, the subcommittee is seeking information on users’ ages, procedures for verifying ages, and any complaints about assaults, rape or the use of the services by minors.

Dating services generally require users to be at least 18 because of concerns about sexual predators.

Match says it uses “every tool possible” to keep minors and bad actors off its services and says the problem is a broader one for the industry.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.