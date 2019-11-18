David Kelly no longer with FSU, 'Noles promote Mario Edwards Sr.

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Recruiting coordinator David Kelly is no longer on Florida State’s coaching staff, the school announced on Monday.

Kelly, per a release, is “no longer on staff” at FSU. A school spokesperson confirmed that Kelly is no longer with the program in any capacity. He will be replaced by Mario Edwards, who will go from Senior Defensive Analyst to a defensive assistant.

Edwards, per the release, will “fill a countable coaching role as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball, interim head coach Odell Haggins has announced. The change is effective Tuesday.

“The NCAA permits each team to have 11 countable coaches, including the head coach. Those coaches are the only staff members permitted to recruit off-campus and, along with four graduate assistants, to provide on-field instruction.”

Kelly joined FSU as a wide receivers coach in 2018, following Willie Taggart from Oregon. Kelly was moved to an exclusive role as a recruiting coordinator for this season in a move that was considered controversial at the time as Kelly counted towards one of the allotted spots for a full-time assistant coach.

Edwards, a former FSU cornerback in the 1990s, has been on the staff since 2012. He joined on as the director of player development.