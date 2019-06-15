David Pollard named director of aviation at TLH airport

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee named David Pollard as the Director of Aviation for the Tallahassee Airport today.

Pollard was the interim director for the last year and ten months. He has experience in the Marine Corps and is approaching his 25 year anniversary at the Tallahassee International Airport.

"We had candidates apply from around the country, and I can tell you we found the very best candidate in David Pollard," said city manager Reese Goad.

Pollard said his long term goals are growth and development of the airport.

He wants to focus on the passenger experience and using the airport to bring industry to Tallahassee.

"While we don't set airfare prices, I wanted to do everything we could to start putting prices on our air carriers and see what we could do to help drive that ticket price down," said Pollard.

He also focused on the frequency of service.

"We added a non stop service to Washington DC for example, and in May we added a third daily flight to Dallas, Fort Worth with American Airlines," said Pollard.

During his tenure as interim director, the airport saw its highest passenger travel in the last ten years.

In an economic analysis, the Florida Department of Transportation found that the airport has an economic impact of $600,000,000 on the community.

"That 600 million was a 50% increase from the last time the economic analysis was completed," said Goad.

The City also hopes to utilize the area around the airport.

"Develop the road infrastructure, marry it up to the airport gateway project," said Pollard.

A master plan for the airport is also in the works.

"A plan that kind of catalogs that land, more than 500 acres of land that we can attract new business to Tallahassee," said Goad.

The airport will have opportunity to grow as the City works to widen Capital Circle Southwest.

TLH is also working to add a customs facility to create a foreign trade zone.