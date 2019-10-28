David Ross talks importance of Tallahassee after being introduced as Cubs manager

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 28, 2019

Tallahassee native and Florida High grad David Ross is reportedly going to be the new manager of the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee native and Florida High alum David Ross was officially introduced as the 55th manager in Chicago Cubs history on Monday, and after his introduction he called into the Eyewitness News at 5 to talk about his new gig and how important his hometown remains to him.

Below is a segment of the interview that ran at 5 p.m. You can listen to the audio of the interview in the video player above.

Moments from Monday's introductory press conference can also be seen in the video player.

Edan Shultz: David, we just want to thank you for taking time out for your hometown station on this big day for you, congratulations. What do you want to say?

David Ross: Thank you very much. Tallahassee is a big part of who I am and I appreciate you guys reaching out and wanted to do an interview. I just want the people in Tallahassee to know I carry Tallahassee with me wherever I go and I'm super thankful for the people and all the love and support I get from my hometown constantly and I hope I represent my hometown well.

Kevin Keane: David, we talked to so many people around the community here and one of those people, your former coach, Coach Zimmerman over there at Leon High School right now. He just talked about the impact you've had on so many kids here seeing that they can go to Tallahassee, play college ball and now seeing you become the Cubs manager, the sky is really the limit for them. What does it mean to you to know so many kids in Tallahassee, the Big Bend, South Georgia look up to you?

David Ross: It's a huge honor and something I don't take lightly; what a cool thing to feel like you're impacting young, influential baseball players. You know, Tallahassee for me is a huge baseball melting pot, there's so much great baseball there I got to be a part of. I got to coach a team that my son plays this year and we won state and the All-Star game.

So many coaches there had an impact on my career; Coach Z, Coach Hogan, Coach Hollenbeck, up and down the line, there's just so many great coaches that are in Tallahassee and influenced me. It's a huge honor and one I don't take lightly. I love being back there, I do a camp there with Brian Henry, and his impact and all the stuff growing up around FSU baseball and getting to see that, Coach Martin and now Mike Martin Jr. and his impact that he'll have on that program moving forward. You know, just a lot of great baseball history throughout Tallahassee so I'm just happy to be able to represent that on this high of a level and continue to stay true to my Tallahassee roots.

Ben Kaplan: What do you think it will feel like to put that [Cubs] uniform on again, I know you'll be back in the dugout, but coming off that amazing moment [in the 2016 World Series] to go ahead and then lead this team, what do you think that'll feel like?

David Ross: Yeah, I went out on a high note and a lot of people are asking me 'What are you doing back?' (laughs) I think it's one of those huge honors that I can't wait to get back into the dugout and talk to these guys on a daily basis. I loved doing the TV stuff for ESPN and having the great opportunity, but to get back in the dugout and influencing men and coming together for a goal and making history is where my heart is and I'm excited to get back.