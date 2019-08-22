Dawson, Martin named to National College Baseball Hall of Fame 2019 Class

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 22, 2019

247Sports, FAMU Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A pair of Capital City hardball legends will forever be enshrined as former Florida State skipper Mike Martin and Florida A&M outfielder Andre Dawson have been named to the 2019 National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class.

Martin, who saw his 40-year managerial career end with a Cinderella run to the 2019 College World Series, was tabbed as the 2019 Baseball America Coach of the Year and is already slated to be apart of the 2019 Florida State Hall of Fame Class.

Eleven, as he was known throughout his career, finished as the winningest head coach in any sport in NCAA history, with 2,029 victories.

Dawson, a 2010 inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his achievements over his 21 Major League Baseball seasons, was a two-time recipient of an All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor and led the Rattlers in offense in both 1974 and 1975.

In three years at FAMU, the Rattlers went 64-19 with Dawson on the diamond, including three wins over a nationally ranked Miami team.

Dawson finished third in the Division II ranks with .41 doubles per game and 10th in slugging during his sophomore season while hitting .352 during his junior campaign in '75.

In the majors, Dawson won six consecutive Gold Glove Awards and was a second-place finisher in MVP voting twice (1981, 1983) with the Montreal Expos.

Dawson's 21-year career saw him play 11 years in Montreal, six with the Chicago Cubs, two with the Boston Red Sox and two with the Florida Marlins.

Joining Martin and Dawson in the 2019 class are Dave Chalk, Wally Hood, Mark Kotsay, Dennis Poppe, Lloyd Simmons and Billy Wagner.

The 2019 hall of fame class will be inducted as part of the College Baseball Night of Champions celebration in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 1-2.

