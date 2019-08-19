Day after wife’s funeral, El Paso shooting widower has car stolen, wrecked

Just one day after hundreds attended the funeral of Margie Reckard, one of the 22 victims of the El Paso mass shooting, someone reportedly stole her widower’s SUV.

The SUV, which belonged to mass shooting victim Margie Reckard, was recovered with damage to its windshield, hood and roof. (Source: KTSM/CNN)

Antonio Basco invited the world to attend his wife’s funeral. The couple had been married for 22 years, and Basco said he had no other family. But one day after hundreds turned out for Reckard’s funeral, Basco’s car was reportedly stolen and wrecked Saturday night.

Tow truck driver Eduardo Moreno with El Paso Towing said the vehicle, which had damage to its windshield, hood and roof, was recovered Sunday.

Moreno says he towed the SUV back to Basco’s home for free, after recognizing his name from media coverage of the shooting and his wife’s funeral.

"I was supposed to pick up his vehicle. The vehicle belonged to his wife, which is now deceased. I picked up the vehicle, took it to his house, to a residential area,” Moreno said.

Basco told the towing company that a pressure washing machine, which had been inside a trailer parked next to the SUV, was also stolen, according to Moreno.

El Paso Police say they’re investigating the alleged crimes.

