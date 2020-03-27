Tallahassee preschool closing after possible COVID-19 exposure

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Growing Room childcare is closing its Metropolitan location after a parent revealed possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The childcare center first announced Wednesday that the parent of a child at the location had been exposed to COVID-19. The center's owner, Catherine Lee, tells WCTV the exposure came through contact with a co-worker. The parent is being tested.

On Wednesday, the Growing Room said it was staying open pending the test results, at the suggestion of the department of health. But each of its three facilities adjusted child drop-off and pick-up to keep parents out of the classrooms.

In a follow up note Friday, daycare owners said the Metropolitan location will close Monday, as they await test results on the exposed parent.

Center operators say they will continue to pay teachers and keep full-time staff through the crisis. Lee said her staff have had the option to stay home.

"We're letting our teachers know we want them to feel safe," she said. "They're obviously part of the front lines."

Lee emphasized that as long as healthcare workers and other essential staff need childcare services, she'll keep trying to keep her doors open.

"We do feel like it's important for us to be open, we do have a lot of families that count on us that may not have other options for care," she said.

Lee says the building is being constantly cleaned and decontaminated to try to prevent spread of illnesses. She says no staff have been tested for coronavirus.