DeKalb County police searching for Otis Walker, Jr.

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Officials are asking for your help in locating Otis Walker, Jr. The Valdosta Police Department shared the information on their Facebook page.

DeKalb officials responded to a dispute call earlier today, and while they were on scene, they were ambushed by Walker who was carrying a firearm.

His picture is posted abovel. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Officials say there is a cash reward for anyone who helps lead to the arrest and indictment of Walker. You do not have to give your identity to be eligible for the reward.