DeSantis Says He Will Push Governing Ahead of Campaigning for Trump

By Capital News Service

June 17, 2019

FLORIDA (CapNews) -- Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando Tuesday for President Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff, but he told reporters Monday that he’ll be doing his job as Governor rather than being a Trump surrogate on the stump every day of the campaign.

“I’m probably not going to be that involved. I mean, I’ll go to this, and if the President needs me, but as for every single day, following this news or that news of the Democrats, I mean. I got a job to do so I’m going to be focusing on that. But I do appreciate you know, what the President has done to help Floridians. Particularly the one’s that have been in need in Northwest Florida,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was endorsed early in the 2018 campaign by President Trump and it immediately gave him frontrunner status.