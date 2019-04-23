DeSantis fights back against anti-Canadian drug importation ads

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

April 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- A pharmaceutical industry-funded group is spending tens of thousands of dollars on an ad targeting lawmakers who want to lower prescription drug prices, but Governor Ron DeSantis and lawmakers say the effort to lower drug prices is hitting raw nerve.

An ad that has been blanketing TV’s in the Capitol City for two weeks states, “Too many have already died from counterfeit drugs.”

Based on what the industry is spending in Tallahassee, it is likely a million dollar-a-week plus statewide buy.

Governor DeSantis is pushing the plan for cheaper Canadian drugs.

Now he’s pushing back against the ad.

“You know, I was told initially that it’s not going to make a difference. If it’s not going to make a difference, why would you want to spend all that much money, so, that tells me that it is a consequential attempt at reform,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis also poked at the ad in an appearance before the AARP.

“Do you think I’m just going to bring in a bunch of drugs from Pakistan off the street and just thrown them on you? Come on,” said DeSantis.

Bill Sponsor Aaron Bean believes his bill has hit a raw nerve.

“We have discovered something that they don’t want anybody else to know or make any changes. Because we are paying the highest prices on the planet for prescription drugs,” said Bean.

Phillip Combs is taking a new cholesterol drug.

His copay is $400 a month, a fourth of his monthly budget.

“I personally don’t have the resources to pay for an expensive drug like that,” said Combs. "I need it.”

Even if the bill gets out of the Senate and is signed by the governor, the federal government will still have to approve the importation.

The governor tells us getting federal approval is a 50/50 proposition.

DeSantis also says savings on Canadian drugs can range up to 70% percent, adding he has the Presidents’s backing for the legislation.

