Gov. DeSantis says public risk low as Florida monitors coronavirus

March 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Tampa after the DOH announced there are two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Florida. (Photo: WWSB)

TAMPA, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis updated the public Monday morning on the state's preparedness to approach COVID-19 coronavirus after the Florida Department of Health's Sunday night announcement that two people in the state tested presumptive positive for it.

DeSantis says despite the two cases in Florida, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. However, he also says health officials anticipate more people will test positive for the virus.

The Floridians who tested positive are said to be "presumptive" because the results still have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials say. DeSantis says the two who tested presumptively positive are in isolation.

He says one case is from Manatee County, with no travel history to China or other restricted areas. The other is in Hillsboro County, with a recent history of travel to affected areas in Italy.

Health officials say anyone who believes they've been exposed to coronavirus should contact their local health department before going to a doctor's office, hospital or urgent care center.

"The vast, vast majority of people who acquire it will not require hospitalization. If you work through your local provider county health department, rather than showing up at an urgent care center, that will help with the resources for other needs," DeSantis says. "Folks who are middle-aged, younger, healthy tend to weather it fine. It tends to have most effect on people with either underlying health conditions or that are elderly. So we believe that's a priority."

DeSantis says so far, 23 people in Florida have been tested for the virus. Fifteen of those tests came back negative, six are pending results and two came back as presumptive positive cases.

A total of 795 people have been monitored for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Currently, 184 Floridians are being monitored for the virus.

