DeSantis issues executive order for pro sports, says kids should not be 'deprived' of sports

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed all professional sports leagues to the state of Florida. Friday, he rolled out the red carpet for them.

Gov. DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-123. In section 2, the order states:

"Professional sports may operate in the State of Florida and venues may host training, competitions, events and games. This provision shall preempt any local rule prohibiting a professional sports team conducting, or the operations of the venue from hosting, those sports activities at facilities in the State."

At a Friday press conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis talked about the need to bring back youth sports in the fall.

"I really worry about depriving kids of the ability to be kids," DeSantis said, "And for how long are you going to do that? Is that going to be indefinite that they aren't going to have any activities. They are going to play any sports. So we need to get there and i think we can."

The governor adding that Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has been "bugging" him about youth sports.

