DeSantis names Couriel, Francis to Supreme Court

May 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday named Miami attorney John Couriel and Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

Couriel and Francis will fill seats left open when former justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck were appointed last year to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

DeSantis has made reshaping the Supreme Court a top priority since taking office in January 2019.

