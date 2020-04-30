DeSantis plans for Phase Two reopening

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- As Florida begins a gradual re-opening from the coronavirus beginning Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis is already mapping a plan for continued openings and small businesses are chomping at the bit.

Nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters and gyms will remain closed.

What they all have in common is they require close contact.

“I haven’t had a haircut since February,” Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

But as the governor announced the state's gradual reopening he was optimistic more could be open soon.

“There’s not going to be a firm time. I thought about doing it that way, but we look at the data on an hourly basis. On a daily basis. My hope would be each phase were thinking about weeks. We’re not thinking about months,” said DeSantis.

One of the most important pieces of information in reopening will be the percentage of new positive cases to the number of tests.

Other key data being monitored is the daily fatality rate and the number of available hospital beds, both of which can be key indicators if which way the disease is heading.

Remaining steady or falling could speed up his decision.

Bill Herrle represents Florida’s small businesses in the State Capitol.

“It’s not what you sell, but how you sell it. And we believe that there are many more businesses who can practice their commerce safely,” said Herrle.

For unemployed IT worker Scott Read, the governor’s actions so far mean little.

“I don’t think I will get my job back, just because my industry was heavily related to travel and tourism,” said Read.

We’re told not all, but some state parks are also likely to open soon.

And the Department of Health tells us that following basic guidelines can hasten reopening.

“So making sure you are being six feet apart, washing your hands often,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Shamarial Roberson.

