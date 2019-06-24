DeSantis vetoes affect Leon County and Tallahassee programs

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Multiple programs in Leon County and the City of Tallahassee are affected by this year's state budget and vetoes by Governor Ron DeSantis.

TCC's Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship Program

One of those was the Tallahassee Community College Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship Program.

The program is facilitated through TCC, but Leon County made the official budget requests.

Leon County requested $100,000, which was denied.

However, the legislature did fund $50,000 of the requested funds, and the County will be using local funds to reach the $100,000 needed.

The goal of the program is to remind the community of the accessible careers available.

"It's an initiative in Leon County that we use every year to raise some interest and awareness of careers in the skilled trades," said Andy Johnson, the assistant to the County Administrator. "We define that as career opportunities that require more than a high school diploma, but less than a four year degree; skilled trades like electricians and plumbers, and maybe graphic designers."

Although the legislature did not fund the program in its entirety, there will be no break or delay, as the county uses local funds.

Orchard Pond Greenway Trail Project

A trail project in Leon County will not be moving forward anytime soon, after Governor DeSantis vetoed funding in this year's budget.

The Orchard Pond Greenway Trail Project would be a multi-use trail.

The governor vetoed funding for phase two of the project, which involved planning and design. Phase one involved planning and design for another part of the trail.

The County requested $300,000 for the project.

The Orchard Pond Greenway Trail Project is planned to include space for jogging, cycling, and possibly equestrian activities.

It will be a paved, concrete trail way, using the old Orchard Pond Road for the alignment.

"We're disappointed obviously that we didn't get funding for that project, but we'll just have to continue to wait until funding becomes available locally in it," said Johnson. "I anticipate that we may go back and submit another request for a similar project to the legislature as well."

This project came after the creation of the Orchard Pond Parkway, the first privately operated toll road in the state.

There are no local funds currently available for the project, but Leon County says it's not off the table yet.

TEMPO Program

In this year's budget, the TEMPO program requested $150,000, which was vetoed by Governor DeSantis.

The program aims to connect disconnected youth with education and employment opportunities in Tallahassee.

TEMPO launched in October of 2017, and involves multiple partners, as well as offering apprenticeships in healthcare, manufacturing, retail,

hospitality, education, and government.

The target demographic of disconnected youth are between the ages of 16 and 24.

"We are very excited about what our legislative delegation did for us, even getting it that far," said program founder Dr. Kimball Thomas. "We are going to continue to move forward; we are going to continue to show people the importance of programs like this, and maybe next time around we'll get it doubled!"

The TEMPO program did recently receive a $70,000 grant from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, which will work as a contract,

involving educational enrichment and life skill building classes.