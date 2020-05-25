Deadly crash on County Road 361 in Taylor County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is killed after a single car crash early Monday morning on County Road 361.

According to the Florida State Highway Patrol, the driver of the car, an 18-year-old male lost control going into a sharp right curve at Adam's Beach Road. Troopers say he was going too fast which caused him to lose control and hit a number of trees on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Another occupant, a 19-year-old female sustained minor injuries, while the third passenger, a 28-year-old female was the one pronounced dead at the scene.

The only person wearing a seatbelt was the driver.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.