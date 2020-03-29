Deadly crash outside of truck stop in Hamilton County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say two cars crashed on US-129 killing one of the drivers Saturday night around ten.

According to a press release, Antonio Pozo, 49, was attempting to turn left into a Loves truck and travel stop when the crash happened.

FHP says the driver other car, Ashton Mitchell, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also say Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers are still working to determine who was at fault and if alcohol played a roll in the crash.

