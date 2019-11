By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 30, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crews in Suwannee County were investigating a double fatal head-on crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened on County Road 132 at 34th Street, according to Suwannee Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

The department is reporting they had to extricate the occupants from both vehicles.

Details are very limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.