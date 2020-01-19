Investigation underway after fatal house fire in Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- A house fire claimed a life early Sunday morning, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO detectives and investigators with the State of Florida Division of Financial Services, and the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services are investigating after the deadly house fire.

Officials were called to the 1200 block of Poplar Drive just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded with the Tallahassee Fire Department when they located a deceased person inside the residence.

Detectives are still working to confirm the identity of the victim. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

