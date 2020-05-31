Deadly shooting in Calhoun County leaves one officer injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2020

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A large "birthday bash" gathering at the Powerhouse Drag Strip turns deadly as a total of six people are shot. One of the six being a Calhoun County law enforcement officer.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's office tells WCTV that around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, the Dispatch Center started getting calls of shots fired at the gathering as well as a radio call of "officer down."

Multiple agencies from around the Big Bend, including deputies from Bay, Liberty, Jackson and Washington counties raced to the officer's location.

Once on scene, officials determined there was no threat and began helping those shot. Four of the six people, including the officer were transported to a local hospital. One of the four transported was later pronounced dead from his injuries while at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office tells us that in the hours following the shooting, the dispatch center started getting calls of "suspicious activities" throughout the county.

Right now, there is no known suspect or motive. Deputies are asking for the public's help in this case. If you have any information about this matter, call their non-emergency number at 850-674-5049.

