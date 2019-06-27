Dealership: Ford asked us to end ads giving buyers shotgun, Bible and flag

An Alabama car dealership that got national attention for its Fourth of July promotion also go the attention of Ford Motor Company. Now, it’s backing off part of its offer.

As a way of celebrating Independence Day, Chatom Ford, located about an hour north of Mobile, announced it would give away a Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an American flag with every new or used vehicle purchase.

Participants were required to be 18 or older, able to legally purchase a vehicle and pass all checks associated with owning a firearm, the dealership said.

“This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence,” the dealership said in a Facebook post.

In a since-deleted post made Wednesday afternoon, the car dealer said the Ford Motor Company asked it to stop running the advertisement.

“They manufacture the products we are franchised to sell, so we are complying with their request. We appreciate everyone’s support,” the Facebook post explained.

Chatom Ford did say it would “fulfill all commitments we made to our customers,” then posted a new Facebook video saying they would still be giving away a Bible and American flag. In place of the 12-gauge shotgun, however, they’ll be giving away a gift card to their customers.

According to the dealership, the first to take advantage of the promotion was a couple who bought a Jeep.

“All the phone calls and messages were so greatly appreciated," the company said.

