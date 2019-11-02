Death investigation underway after body found on Jefferson Co. road

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 2, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a road in rural Jefferson County, according to Sheriff Mac McNeill.

The body was discovered late Friday night along a rural stretch of Springfield Road, according to the Sheriff. That's off Highway 59 less than two miles south of the I-10 interchange.

Sheriff McNeill said he couldn't share other details about the body in order to protect the investigation.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were assisting JCSO following an "incident" last night.

